American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.64 million American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $48.56 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.99B. AIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.36% off its 52-week high of $65.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.09, which suggests the last value was 0.97% up since then. When we look at American International Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.

Analysts gave the American International Group Inc. (AIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AIG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American International Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Instantly AIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 54.25 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.60%, with the 5-day performance at -9.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is -8.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIG’s forecast low is $56.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.32% for it to hit the projected low.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American International Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.80% over the past 6 months, a -1.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American International Group Inc. will fall -27.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 229.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.25 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that American International Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $11.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.27 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 77.40%. The 2022 estimates are for American International Group Inc. earnings to increase by 257.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.09% per year.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07. The 2.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 2.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of American International Group Inc. shares while 93.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.48%. There are 93.34% institutions holding the American International Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.16% of the shares, roughly 80.52 million AIG shares worth $5.05 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.03% or 71.53 million shares worth $4.49 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 23.5 million shares estimated at $1.47 billion under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 18.17 million shares worth around $1.14 billion.