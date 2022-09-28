Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 5.05 million Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $4.07 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.25B. AEG’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.83% off its 52-week high of $6.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.89, which suggests the last value was 4.42% up since then. When we look at Aegon N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Instantly AEG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.64 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.61%, with the 5-day performance at -11.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is -8.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEG’s forecast low is $3.10 with $6.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aegon N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.50% over the past 6 months, a -72.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.45 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aegon N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $7.23 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Aegon N.V. earnings to decrease by -45.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.40% per year.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 5.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 5.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Aegon N.V. shares while 9.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.89%. There are 9.89% institutions holding the Aegon N.V. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.99% of the shares, roughly 126.63 million AEG shares worth $669.88 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.05% or 22.15 million shares worth $117.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 93.85 million shares estimated at $411.08 million under it, the former controlled 4.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 8.9 million shares worth around $38.97 million.