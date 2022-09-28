Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -83.59 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 29.76 million Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $9.26 changing hands around $4.56 or 97.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $195.33M. ABOSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -72.79% off its 52-week high of $16.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 67.39% up since then. When we look at Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53990.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.65K.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Instantly ABOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.15 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 added 97.02% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.47%, with the 5-day performance at -4.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is -14.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABOSâ€™s forecast low is $9.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -83.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 0.86% over the past 6 months, a 52.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 97.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -160.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 2.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.10% per year.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.73% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 77.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.28%. There are 77.76% institutions holding the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 24.12% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million ABOS shares worth $38.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.46% or 3.83 million shares worth $14.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. With 0.92 million shares estimated at $3.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $3.35 million.