Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.93 changing hands around $0.65 or 2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.18B. Z’s current price is a discount, trading about -247.64% off its 52-week high of $104.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.58, which suggests the last value was 4.51% up since then. When we look at Zillow Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Analysts gave the Zillow Group Inc. (Z) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended Z as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Zillow Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.93 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.14%, with the 5-day performance at -11.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is -18.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, Z’s forecast low is $28.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zillow Group Inc. will rise 106.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 135.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $459.44 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Zillow Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $445.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2 billion and $3.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -77.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -88.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.22%. The 2022 estimates are for Zillow Group Inc. earnings to increase by 357.40%.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.15% of Zillow Group Inc. shares while 98.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.30%. There are 98.39% institutions holding the Zillow Group Inc. stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 20.22% of the shares, roughly 36.39 million Z shares worth $1.09 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.76% or 22.97 million shares worth $690.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.08 million shares estimated at $242.88 million under it, the former controlled 4.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $144.78 million.