WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Shares Are Down -74.58% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.27 million WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $4.10 changed hands at -$0.3 or -6.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $289.25M. WW’s last price was a discount, traded about -435.85% off its 52-week high of $21.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.28, which suggests the last value was -4.39% down since then. When we look at WW International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Instantly WW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.19 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -6.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.58%, with the 5-day performance at -21.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is -33.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

WW International Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WW International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.00% over the past 6 months, a -40.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WW International Inc. will fall -27.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $284.83 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that WW International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $269.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $337.05 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.60%. The 2022 estimates are for WW International Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.70% per year.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.93% of WW International Inc. shares while 84.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.63%. There are 84.10% institutions holding the WW International Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 21.07% of the shares, roughly 14.82 million WW shares worth $151.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.94% or 8.4 million shares worth $85.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.82 million shares estimated at $24.4 million under it, the former controlled 5.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $15.72 million.