Why To Invest In Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 3.03 million Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.95 changing hands around $0.58 or 2.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.82B. TCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.03% off its 52-week high of $33.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.29, which suggests the last value was 48.87% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.77 million.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.58 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.17%, with the 5-day performance at 6.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -4.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.97% over the past 6 months, a -42.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Trip.com Group Limited earnings to increase by 83.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 78.21% per year.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 13 and December 19.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Limited shares while 57.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.13%. There are 57.13% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.56% of the shares, roughly 35.67 million TCOM shares worth $824.71 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 30.22 million shares worth $698.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 17.13 million shares estimated at $395.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 11.57 million shares worth around $267.45 million.