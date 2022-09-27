The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 2.22 million The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $98.43 changing hands around $0.31 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $183.66B. DIS’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.5% off its 52-week high of $179.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $90.23, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at The Walt Disney Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.93 million.

Analysts gave the The Walt Disney Company (DIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DIS as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Walt Disney Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Instantly DIS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 108.04 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.65%, with the 5-day performance at -10.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is -16.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DIS’s forecast low is $120.00 with $160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.91% for it to hit the projected low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Walt Disney Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.48% over the past 6 months, a 68.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Walt Disney Company will rise 44.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 157.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.6 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that The Walt Disney Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $21.17 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The 2022 estimates are for The Walt Disney Company earnings to increase by 170.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.43% per year.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of The Walt Disney Company shares while 64.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.04%. There are 64.94% institutions holding the The Walt Disney Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.72% of the shares, roughly 140.47 million DIS shares worth $19.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.44% or 117.3 million shares worth $16.09 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 52.55 million shares estimated at $7.21 billion under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 39.84 million shares worth around $5.47 billion.