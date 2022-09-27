The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.32 million The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.87 changed hands at -$0.14 or -4.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $548.92M. LEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -414.63% off its 52-week high of $14.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was -1.74% down since then. When we look at The Lion Electric Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.24K.

Analysts gave the The Lion Electric Company (LEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Instantly LEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.42 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -4.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.13%, with the 5-day performance at -17.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is -30.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.97 days.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Lion Electric Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.90% over the past 6 months, a 88.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for The Lion Electric Company earnings to increase by 48.30%.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.68% of The Lion Electric Company shares while 7.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.21%. There are 7.46% institutions holding the The Lion Electric Company stock share, with Power Corp of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 35.42% of the shares, roughly 67.3 million LEV shares worth $565.33 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.25% or 2.37 million shares worth $19.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $12.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $5.24 million.