Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 30.6 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $6.01 changed hands at -$0.27 or -4.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.23B. SWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.23% off its 52-week high of $9.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 36.61% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.78 million.

Analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SWN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.45 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.97%, with the 5-day performance at -17.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -22.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -232.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.65% over the past 6 months, a 39.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will rise 89.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.66 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to increase by 99.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 88.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.93%. There are 88.48% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.12% of the shares, roughly 168.74 million SWN shares worth $1.21 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.49% or 128.22 million shares worth $919.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 46.5 million shares estimated at $348.72 million under it, the former controlled 4.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 3.73% of the shares, roughly 41.62 million shares worth around $312.18 million.