Should You Invest In Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.43 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $954.70M. SLDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -173.48% off its 52-week high of $14.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.22, which suggests the last value was 3.87% up since then. When we look at Solid Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.21 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.87%, with the 5-day performance at -12.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -22.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $800k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Solid Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $800k.

The 2022 estimates are for Solid Power Inc. earnings to increase by 113.00%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.45% of Solid Power Inc. shares while 22.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.99%. There are 22.25% institutions holding the Solid Power Inc. stock share, with Spring Creek Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million SLDP shares worth $43.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 2.47 million shares worth $21.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $11.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $12.36 million.