Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.98 million Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$1.3 or -43.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.78M. SJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -337.13% off its 52-week high of $7.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was -4.79% down since then. When we look at Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.27K.
Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information
Instantly SJ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -43.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.20 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -43.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.60%, with the 5-day performance at -43.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is -52.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.
Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts
The 2022 estimates are for Scienjoy Holding Corporation earnings to decrease by -7.20%.
SJ Dividends
Scienjoy Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.
Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.61% of Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares while 0.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.90%. There are 0.39% institutions holding the Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock share, with Murchinson Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million SJ shares worth $0.18 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 75600.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.
With 17909.0 shares estimated at $29908.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.