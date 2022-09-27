PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.74 million PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $46.08 changed hands at -$2.43 or -5.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.16B. PVH’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.18% off its 52-week high of $125.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.76, which suggests the last value was -3.65% down since then. When we look at PVH Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Instantly PVH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.58 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -5.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.79%, with the 5-day performance at -16.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is -31.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.97 days.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PVH Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.96% over the past 6 months, a -21.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PVH Corp. will fall -24.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.21 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that PVH Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $2.4 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.30%. The 2022 estimates are for PVH Corp. earnings to increase by 183.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.04% per year.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01. The 0.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 0.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of PVH Corp. shares while 102.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.04%. There are 102.50% institutions holding the PVH Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.15% of the shares, roughly 10.15 million PVH shares worth $777.38 million.

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.70% or 7.84 million shares worth $600.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $154.75 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $134.39 million.