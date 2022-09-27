ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.38 million ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s per share price at $7.35 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $838.05M. PUMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.2% off its 52-week high of $16.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.30, which suggests the last value was 0.68% up since then. When we look at ProPetro Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Analysts gave the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PUMP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

Instantly PUMP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.65 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.26%, with the 5-day performance at -16.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is -27.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PUMP’s forecast low is $12.00 with $17.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.27% for it to hit the projected low.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ProPetro Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.59% over the past 6 months, a 196.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ProPetro Holding Corp. will rise 412.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 760.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310.62 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ProPetro Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $339.92 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for ProPetro Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 50.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.90% per year.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.97% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares while 84.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.56%. There are 84.33% institutions holding the ProPetro Holding Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.24% of the shares, roughly 15.88 million PUMP shares worth $221.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.29% or 9.68 million shares worth $134.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 6.06 million shares estimated at $60.61 million under it, the former controlled 5.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 3.99% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $41.59 million.