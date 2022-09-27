Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.55M. POL’s last price was a discount, traded about -619.61% off its 52-week high of $3.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was -5.88% down since then. When we look at Polished.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) trade information

Instantly POL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -5.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.73%, with the 5-day performance at -31.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) is -36.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.87 days.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Polished.com Inc. will fall -54.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $149.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Polished.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $157.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 132.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Polished.com Inc. earnings to increase by 102.50%.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.82% of Polished.com Inc. shares while 41.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.70%. There are 41.60% institutions holding the Polished.com Inc. stock share, with Brightlight Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.83% of the shares, roughly 9.39 million POL shares worth $18.03 million.

Cannell Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.56% or 4.85 million shares worth $9.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.24 million shares estimated at $6.21 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $2.68 million.