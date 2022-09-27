Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 5.74 million Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at $0.07 or 25.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.32M. PBLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -605.88% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 41.18% up since then. When we look at Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 463.43K.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5308 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 25.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.34%, with the 5-day performance at 8.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -53.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.65% over the past 6 months, a 3.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. will fall -13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.40%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.72% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares while 4.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.52%. There are 4.08% institutions holding the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 57144.0 PBLA shares worth $37720.0.