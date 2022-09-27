Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.97. With the company’s per share price at $3.66 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $267.69M. OIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.45% off its 52-week high of $9.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.53, which suggests the last value was 3.55% up since then. When we look at Oil States International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 705.24K.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

With action -18.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.36%, with the 5-day performance at -18.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is -33.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oil States International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.73% over the past 6 months, a 77.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 53.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oil States International Inc. will rise 94.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 114.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $186.57 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Oil States International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $195.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Oil States International Inc. earnings to increase by 86.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.99% per year.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.88% of Oil States International Inc. shares while 94.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.38%. There are 94.57% institutions holding the Oil States International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.23% of the shares, roughly 10.68 million OIS shares worth $74.25 million.

Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.44% or 3.99 million shares worth $27.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 4.41 million shares estimated at $23.89 million under it, the former controlled 7.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 4.74% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $15.91 million.