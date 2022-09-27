Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.05. With the company’s per share price at $6.52 changed hands at -$0.52 or -7.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $801.37M. OBE’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.02% off its 52-week high of $12.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 53.37% up since then. When we look at Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 790.62K.

Analysts gave the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OBE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.82.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Instantly OBE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.56 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -7.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.23%, with the 5-day performance at -22.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) is -33.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OBE’s forecast low is $10.54 with $14.39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -120.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Obsidian Energy Ltd. will rise 74.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 313.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 85.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.82 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $119.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $92.34 million and $101.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Obsidian Energy Ltd. earnings to decrease by -41.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.30% per year.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.78% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares while 23.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.29%. There are 23.83% institutions holding the Obsidian Energy Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.37% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million OBE shares worth $24.52 million.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 2.66 million shares worth $23.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Natural Gas ETF and Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $2.84 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $1.4 million.