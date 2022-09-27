New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 4.38 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $24.17 changed hands at $2.13 or 9.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.12B. EDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.29% off its 52-week high of $29.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.40, which suggests the last value was 65.25% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Analysts gave the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EDU as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.48 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 9.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.10%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -12.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDU’s forecast low is $24.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.7% for it to hit the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 91.83% over the past 6 months, a 204.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $529.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $519.99 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.10%. The 2022 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -134.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.81% per year.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 65.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.31%. There are 65.05% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 9.97 million EDU shares worth $114.63 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 8.74 million shares worth $100.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.91 million shares estimated at $24.03 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $21.38 million.