Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.03 changed hands at $0.06 or 3.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $564.08M. LILM’s last price was a discount, traded about -459.11% off its 52-week high of $11.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 10.84% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1700 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 3.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.71%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -18.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lilium N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.57% over the past 6 months, a 68.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Lilium N.V. earnings to decrease by -118.10%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.21% of Lilium N.V. shares while 13.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.97%. There are 13.21% institutions holding the Lilium N.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.84% of the shares, roughly 18.26 million LILM shares worth $72.66 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.96% or 5.23 million shares worth $20.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $12.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $7.8 million.