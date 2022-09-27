Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.97. With the company’s per share price at $16.28 changed hands at -$0.55 or -3.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.35B. LSPD’s last price was a discount, traded about -654.85% off its 52-week high of $122.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.03, which suggests the last value was 7.68% up since then. When we look at Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LSPD as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Instantly LSPD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.02 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.73%, with the 5-day performance at -9.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is -20.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LSPD’s forecast low is $20.91 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -299.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.86% over the past 6 months, a 18.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will fall -140.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $168.35 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $183.68 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.50%.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.60% of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares while 61.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.71%. There are 61.21% institutions holding the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock share, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.26% of the shares, roughly 24.29 million LSPD shares worth $740.0 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 5.98 million shares worth $182.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 2.85 million shares estimated at $63.65 million under it, the former controlled 1.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $40.89 million.