Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM)

In the latest trading session, 3.24 million InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.51 changing hands around $2.4 or 47.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.89M. INM’s current price is a discount, trading about -688.95% off its 52-week high of $59.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.00, which suggests the last value was 33.42% up since then. When we look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 681.36K.

Analysts gave the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -34.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.25 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 47.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.40%, with the 5-day performance at -34.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -18.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21670.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INM’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -166.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -166.31% for it to hit the projected low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.75% over the past 6 months, a 60.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 46.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $750k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $500k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 32.90%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 9.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.12%. There are 9.05% institutions holding the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million INM shares worth $0.15 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 61741.0 shares worth $58203.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 13905.0 shares estimated at $10706.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3000.0 shares worth around $2828.0.