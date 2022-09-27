Let’s Jump Into The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.80. With the company’s per share price at $3.72 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $638.58M. HLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.38% off its 52-week high of $5.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the last value was 33.6% up since then. When we look at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Instantly HLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.54 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.23%, with the 5-day performance at -16.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is -17.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLX’s forecast low is $3.25 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.90% over the past 6 months, a -21.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. will rise 61.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $219.82 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $206.76 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -612.70%.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.15% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares while 90.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.93%. There are 90.03% institutions holding the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.10% of the shares, roughly 24.42 million HLX shares worth $116.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 13.2 million shares worth $63.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 10.17 million shares estimated at $31.52 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 5.19% of the shares, roughly 7.88 million shares worth around $24.42 million.