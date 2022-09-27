Let’s Dive Into The MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.51 million MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $189.69 changed hands at -$5.04 or -2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.27B. MDB’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.03% off its 52-week high of $590.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $189.24, which suggests the last value was 0.24% up since then. When we look at MongoDB Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Instantly MDB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 222.35 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.17%, with the 5-day performance at -14.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is -47.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MongoDB Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.28% over the past 6 months, a 45.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MongoDB Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $282.4 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that MongoDB Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $294.85 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for MongoDB Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.00%.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.68% of MongoDB Inc. shares while 90.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.33%. There are 90.86% institutions holding the MongoDB Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.09% of the shares, roughly 8.23 million MDB shares worth $3.65 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.46% or 6.45 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.62 million shares estimated at $1.2 billion under it, the former controlled 6.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $812.81 million.