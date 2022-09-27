Let’s Dive Into The LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 44.11 million LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.74 changed hands at $2.34 or 97.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $120.30M. LVTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -76.79% off its 52-week high of $8.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.28, which suggests the last value was 51.9% up since then. When we look at LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.61K.

Analysts gave the LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LVTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.61.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) trade information

Instantly LVTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 97.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.67 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 97.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.82%, with the 5-day performance at 97.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) is 91.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2140.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LVTX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -490.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.58% for it to hit the projected low.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LAVA Therapeutics N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.57% over the past 6 months, a 22.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. will fall -125.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -119.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -61.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $340k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $340k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -83.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. earnings to decrease by -275.20%.

LVTX Dividends

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.27% of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. shares while 55.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.84%. There are 55.76% institutions holding the LAVA Therapeutics N.V. stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.91% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million LVTX shares worth $14.64 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.93% or 2.82 million shares worth $12.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Nicholas Partners Small Cap Growth Fd and BNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fd. With 28392.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Select Managers Small Cap Growth Fd held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 17468.0 shares worth around $52404.0.