KTRA Stock: More Upside For Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA)?

In the latest trading session, 1.24 million Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.06M. KTRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -746.15% off its 52-week high of $1.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13. When we look at Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1511 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.25%, with the 5-day performance at -6.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -18.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.62% over the past 6 months, a 68.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. will rise 76.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.30%.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 27 and October 03.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.76% of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. shares while 5.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.24%. There are 5.76% institutions holding the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.16% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million KTRA shares worth $0.18 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.10% or 0.72 million shares worth $90805.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $47445.0.