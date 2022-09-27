JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 2.96 million JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.91 changing hands around $0.28 or 4.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.21B. JBLU’s current price is a discount, trading about -140.96% off its 52-week high of $16.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.62, which suggests the last value was 4.2% up since then. When we look at JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.25 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.97 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 4.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.44%, with the 5-day performance at -18.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -20.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.2 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JetBlue Airways Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.46% over the past 6 months, a 64.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JetBlue Airways Corporation will rise 83.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.46 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that JetBlue Airways Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.80%. The 2022 estimates are for JetBlue Airways Corporation earnings to increase by 88.30%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 28.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 78.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.43%. There are 78.98% institutions holding the JetBlue Airways Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.03% of the shares, roughly 38.58 million JBLU shares worth $576.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 29.28 million shares worth $437.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.26 million shares estimated at $77.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 9.2 million shares worth around $137.59 million.