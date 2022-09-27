Is Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $15.09 changed hands at -$0.6 or -3.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.39B. TALO’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.92% off its 52-week high of $25.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.57, which suggests the last value was 43.21% up since then. When we look at Talos Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Instantly TALO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.31 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -3.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.98%, with the 5-day performance at -25.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is -29.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Talos Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.10% over the past 6 months, a 6,700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Talos Energy Inc. will rise 565.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $332.48 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Talos Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $385.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $290.91 million and $382.95 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Talos Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 67.50%.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of Talos Energy Inc. shares while 94.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.92%. There are 94.18% institutions holding the Talos Energy Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.71% of the shares, roughly 16.27 million TALO shares worth $245.51 million.

Riverstone Holdings Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.89% or 12.29 million shares worth $185.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $46.3 million under it, the former controlled 3.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.44% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $42.81 million.