Is Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (NYSE: SAND) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 2.31 million Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.36 changed hands at -$0.23 or -4.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.50B. SAND’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.27% off its 52-week high of $9.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.30, which suggests the last value was 1.12% up since then. When we look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Analysts gave the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SAND as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.39 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.55%, with the 5-day performance at -15.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is -14.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SAND’s forecast low is $7.50 with $13.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -147.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.19% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $31.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.45 million and $29.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. earnings to increase by 66.70%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.86% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares while 47.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.83%. There are 47.91% institutions holding the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.86% of the shares, roughly 20.29 million SAND shares worth $163.94 million.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.93% or 6.03 million shares worth $48.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 10.18 million shares estimated at $60.6 million under it, the former controlled 4.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.09% of the shares, roughly 8.41 million shares worth around $50.02 million.