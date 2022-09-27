Is Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.44 changed hands at -$0.97 or -2.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.75B. PRVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.49% off its 52-week high of $44.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.99, which suggests the last value was 46.2% up since then. When we look at Privia Health Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Analysts gave the Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRVA as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Privia Health Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Instantly PRVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.98 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.26%, with the 5-day performance at -11.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) is -21.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRVA’s forecast low is $35.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Privia Health Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.14% over the past 6 months, a -172.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Privia Health Group Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 127.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $538.63 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Privia Health Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $546.49 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Privia Health Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -701.50%.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.31% of Privia Health Group Inc. shares while 83.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.28%. There are 83.67% institutions holding the Privia Health Group Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 25.07% of the shares, roughly 27.91 million PRVA shares worth $933.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.04% or 4.5 million shares worth $150.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.8 million shares estimated at $60.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $48.06 million.