Is HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $28.93 changed hands at $1.17 or 4.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.27B. HCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -255.86% off its 52-week high of $102.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.51, which suggests the last value was 11.82% up since then. When we look at HashiCorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.98 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 4.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.22%, with the 5-day performance at -4.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is -26.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.18 days.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HashiCorp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.61% over the past 6 months, a 10.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.29 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that HashiCorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $106.3 million.

The 2022 estimates are for HashiCorp Inc. earnings to decrease by -241.20%.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of HashiCorp Inc. shares while 78.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.89%. There are 78.68% institutions holding the HashiCorp Inc. stock share, with Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 66.46% of the shares, roughly 26.22 million HCP shares worth $1.42 billion.

Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.76% or 7.01 million shares worth $378.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. With 3.36 million shares estimated at $98.88 million under it, the former controlled 8.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF held about 4.48% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $51.98 million.