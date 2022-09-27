Is Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 4.12 million Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.60. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.12 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.60B. CIGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -23.58% off its 52-week high of $2.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 22.64% up since then. When we look at Companhia Energetica de Minas Geraisâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CIG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Geraisâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.39 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -1.17% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.49%, with the 5-day performance at -7.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is -14.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CIGâ€™s forecast low is $2.14 with $2.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -0.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $203.59 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings to increase by 0.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 13.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 13.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares while 21.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.48%. There are 21.48% institutions holding the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.66% of the shares, roughly 82.92 million CIG shares worth $176.2 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.17% or 46.49 million shares worth $98.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund. With 32.73 million shares estimated at $69.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 7.34 million shares worth around $15.59 million.