Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.94 changed hands at -$0.14 or -2.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $695.70M. INVZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.55% off its 52-week high of $8.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 41.5% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.19 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -2.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.08%, with the 5-day performance at -10.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -2.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.71% over the past 6 months, a 35.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will rise 65.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.25 million and $2.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -88.40%.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.35% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares while 45.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.82%. There are 45.24% institutions holding the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Antara Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.89% of the shares, roughly 10.65 million INVZ shares worth $38.54 million.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 9.47 million shares worth $34.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. With 2.74 million shares estimated at $10.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $4.16 million.