Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $3.81 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. HBM’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.66% off its 52-week high of $8.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.08, which suggests the last value was 19.16% up since then. When we look at Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Instantly HBM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.28 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.45%, with the 5-day performance at -12.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is -20.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.68 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hudbay Minerals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.49% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hudbay Minerals Inc. will rise 550.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $363.6 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $328.09 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Hudbay Minerals Inc. earnings to decrease by -68.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.10% per year.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.52% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.52% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares while 74.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.46%. There are 74.38% institutions holding the Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock share, with Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.75% of the shares, roughly 43.86 million HBM shares worth $344.26 million.

GMT Capital Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.87% or 31.08 million shares worth $243.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 5.02 million shares estimated at $20.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $30.84 million.