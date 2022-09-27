How Will Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s per share price at $24.47 changed hands at -$1.3 or -5.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.13B. NOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.79% off its 52-week high of $39.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.51, which suggests the last value was 28.44% up since then. When we look at Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 933.58K.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Instantly NOG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.00 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.90%, with the 5-day performance at -20.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is -22.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.66% over the past 6 months, a 104.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. will rise 84.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 119.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 232.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $391.09 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $411.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 102.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. earnings to increase by 99.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.30% per year.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14. The 4.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 4.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.03% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 77.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.81%. There are 77.16% institutions holding the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.83% of the shares, roughly 6.05 million NOG shares worth $170.66 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 4.53 million shares worth $127.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 6.05 million shares estimated at $170.66 million under it, the former controlled 7.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $56.65 million.