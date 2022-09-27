HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 9.5 million HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.48 changed hands at $0.45 or 22.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.70M. BEAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.56% off its 52-week high of $5.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 54.84% up since then. When we look at HeartBeam Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

Instantly BEAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.10 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 22.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.48%, with the 5-day performance at 25.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 89.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.8 days.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HeartBeam Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.17% over the past 6 months, a 14.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for HeartBeam Inc. earnings to decrease by -301.40%.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.87% of HeartBeam Inc. shares while 16.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.68%. There are 16.59% institutions holding the HeartBeam Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.19% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million BEAT shares worth $0.76 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.00% or 79650.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. With 15570.0 shares estimated at $28711.0 under it, the former controlled 0.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 891.0 shares worth around $1643.0.