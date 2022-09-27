Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.07 changing hands around $1.11 or 37.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $491.83M. GROV’s current price is a discount, trading about -207.13% off its 52-week high of $12.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.66, which suggests the last value was 34.64% up since then. When we look at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.
Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information
Instantly GROV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -41.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.50 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 37.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.01%, with the 5-day performance at -41.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is -40.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.
Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts
The 2022 estimates are for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -88.10%.
GROV Dividends
Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.
Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.80% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares while 140.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 436.54%. There are 140.54% institutions holding the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.03% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million GROV shares worth $31.58 million.
Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 1.88 million shares worth $18.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $8.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.45 million.