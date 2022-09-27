GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at $0.35 or 18.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $280.78M. GRNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -596.04% off its 52-week high of $15.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 31.72% up since then. When we look at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 648.91K.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Instantly GRNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4700 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 18.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.12%, with the 5-day performance at 20.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) is -32.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.62% of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings shares while 24.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.62%. There are 24.88% institutions holding the GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stock share, with Cormorant Asset Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.45% of the shares, roughly 6.71 million GRNA shares worth $64.62 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.24% or 5.22 million shares worth $50.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.79 million shares estimated at $7.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $6.07 million.