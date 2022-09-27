First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 9.47 million First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.54 changed hands at -$0.19 or -2.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.72B. AG’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.31% off its 52-week high of $14.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.31, which suggests the last value was 3.52% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.02 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.90 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -2.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.13%, with the 5-day performance at -17.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is -18.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.85% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -37.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Majestic Silver Corp. will fall -60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 214.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $173 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that First Majestic Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $197 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $154.07 million and $124.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.08%. The 2022 estimates are for First Majestic Silver Corp. earnings to decrease by -400.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.49% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares while 33.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.36%. There are 33.57% institutions holding the First Majestic Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.95% of the shares, roughly 26.16 million AG shares worth $344.33 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.85% or 10.13 million shares worth $133.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 13.86 million shares estimated at $99.48 million under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 3.85% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $133.3 million.