FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.75 changed hands at $0.53 or 3.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.02B. FAZE’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.39% off its 52-week high of $24.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.02, which suggests the last value was 45.63% up since then. When we look at FaZe Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Instantly FAZE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.97 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 3.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.75%, with the 5-day performance at 8.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) is -15.08% down.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.47% of FaZe Holdings Inc. shares while 16.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.52%. There are 16.11% institutions holding the FaZe Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cowen and Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.22% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million FAZE shares worth $9.24 million.

Centiva Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 0.9 million shares worth $8.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $2.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 55024.0 shares worth around $0.54 million.