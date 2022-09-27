Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.61 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $907.80M. ERAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -201.45% off its 52-week high of $22.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.51, which suggests the last value was 40.74% up since then. When we look at Erasca Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.06K.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Instantly ERAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.43 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.16%, with the 5-day performance at 4.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) is -8.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 43.66 days.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Erasca Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.27% over the past 6 months, a 25.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Erasca Inc. will rise 72.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.90% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Erasca Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.70%.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.19% of Erasca Inc. shares while 73.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.82%. There are 73.48% institutions holding the Erasca Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.62% of the shares, roughly 17.81 million ERAS shares worth $153.17 million.

Arch Venture Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.07% or 11.06 million shares worth $95.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $13.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $15.74 million.