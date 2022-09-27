Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.91 changed hands at $0.47 or 10.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $686.52M. NRGV’s last price was a discount, traded about -350.1% off its 52-week high of $22.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.97, which suggests the last value was 19.14% up since then. When we look at Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 847.87K.

Analysts gave the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRGV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.05 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 10.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.40%, with the 5-day performance at 9.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is -12.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.08 days.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.92 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $35.19 million.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.01% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares while 33.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.17%. There are 33.42% institutions holding the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock share, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.65% of the shares, roughly 6.22 million NRGV shares worth $98.85 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.01% or 1.35 million shares worth $21.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.26 million shares estimated at $12.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $5.76 million.