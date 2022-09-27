DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.27 million DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $23.57 changed hands at -$0.28 or -1.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.97B. DXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.22% off its 52-week high of $39.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.43, which suggests the last value was 0.59% up since then. When we look at DXC Technology Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) trade information

Instantly DXC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.50 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -1.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.78%, with the 5-day performance at -15.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is -7.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.56 days.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DXC Technology Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.73% over the past 6 months, a 2.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DXC Technology Company will fall -2.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.73 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that DXC Technology Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.7 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.11 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.00%. The 2022 estimates are for DXC Technology Company earnings to increase by 562.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.30% per year.

DXC Dividends

DXC Technology Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of DXC Technology Company shares while 93.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.48%. There are 93.76% institutions holding the DXC Technology Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.91% of the shares, roughly 27.36 million DXC shares worth $892.79 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.15% or 18.71 million shares worth $610.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oakmark Fund. With 7.06 million shares estimated at $230.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 6.53 million shares worth around $212.94 million.