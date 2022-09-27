Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) : Investors Should Not Dump DQ Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.59 million Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $51.88 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.86B. DQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.32% off its 52-week high of $81.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.20, which suggests the last value was 37.93% up since then. When we look at Daqo New Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended DQ as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $6.13.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Instantly DQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 57.85 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.67%, with the 5-day performance at -8.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is -22.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DQ’s forecast low is $65.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -169.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Daqo New Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.40% over the past 6 months, a 177.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Daqo New Energy Corp. will rise 102.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 130.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Daqo New Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $806.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $441.37 million and $548.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 160.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 465.90%.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.52% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares while 59.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.87%. There are 59.35% institutions holding the Daqo New Energy Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 4.89 million DQ shares worth $201.85 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 3.59 million shares worth $148.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $106.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $93.89 million.