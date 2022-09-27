CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $25.56 changed hands at -$0.92 or -3.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.83B. CVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.39% off its 52-week high of $40.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.39, which suggests the last value was 47.61% up since then. When we look at CVR Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 898.64K.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

Instantly CVI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.45 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.81%, with the 5-day performance at -10.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is -30.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVR Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.15% over the past 6 months, a 707.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CVR Energy Inc. will rise 818.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 870.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.39 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CVR Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.41 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2022 estimates are for CVR Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 109.80%.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 6.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 6.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of CVR Energy Inc. shares while 97.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.85%. There are 97.84% institutions holding the CVR Energy Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 70.82% of the shares, roughly 71.2 million CVI shares worth $1.82 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.92% or 2.94 million shares worth $74.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $40.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $22.79 million.