Could Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $35.83 changed hands at $0.35 or 0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.25B. HP’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.36% off its 52-week high of $54.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.93, which suggests the last value was 41.59% up since then. When we look at Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 912.69K.

Analysts gave the Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) trade information

Instantly HP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 43.19 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.18%, with the 5-day performance at -16.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) is -23.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HP’s forecast low is $41.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Helmerich & Payne Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.05% over the past 6 months, a 98.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 43.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Helmerich & Payne Inc. will rise 130.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 182.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $553.09 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $591.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $343.81 million and $392.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings to increase by 32.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.76% per year.

HP Dividends

Helmerich & Payne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 2.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.34% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares while 94.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.23%. There are 94.95% institutions holding the Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.43% of the shares, roughly 17.3 million HP shares worth $739.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.12% or 11.71 million shares worth $500.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 7.45 million shares estimated at $320.99 million under it, the former controlled 7.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $127.46 million.