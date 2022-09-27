Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.00 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.04B. CD’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.62% off its 52-week high of $10.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 53.12% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.04 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.40%, with the 5-day performance at -6.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is -2.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CD’s forecast low is $63.71 with $97.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1114.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -696.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chindata Group Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.52% over the past 6 months, a 78.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $148.53 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $162.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $103.87 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 194.00%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 40.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.51%. There are 40.24% institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.92% of the shares, roughly 11.06 million CD shares worth $69.89 million.

Sylebra Capital Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.81% or 7.11 million shares worth $44.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. With 4.86 million shares estimated at $30.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $18.49 million.