Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 2.57 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $143.13 changing hands around $2.17 or 1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $295.21B. CVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.44% off its 52-week high of $182.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $101.45, which suggests the last value was 29.12% up since then. When we look at Chevron Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.16 million.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Instantly CVX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 158.78 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.12%, with the 5-day performance at -10.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is -14.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chevron Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.74% over the past 6 months, a 125.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chevron Corporation will rise 198.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.29 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Chevron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $60.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.94 billion and $40.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 100.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Chevron Corporation earnings to increase by 374.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.82% per year.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and October 31. The 4.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Chevron Corporation shares while 71.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.91%. There are 71.86% institutions holding the Chevron Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.54% of the shares, roughly 167.77 million CVX shares worth $27.32 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 159.18 million shares worth $25.92 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 56.22 million shares estimated at $9.15 billion under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 49.58 million shares worth around $7.18 billion.