Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 4.77 million Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.40 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.93B. CHNG’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.22% off its 52-week high of $27.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.97, which suggests the last value was 30.77% up since then. When we look at Change Healthcare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 million.

Analysts gave the Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CHNG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Change Healthcare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) trade information

Instantly CHNG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.41 on Monday, 09/26/22 added 0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.55%, with the 5-day performance at 7.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is 9.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHNG’s forecast low is $25.75 with $27.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Change Healthcare Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.12% over the past 6 months, a -5.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Change Healthcare Inc. will fall -4.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $888.5 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Change Healthcare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $853.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $858.48 million and $826.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Change Healthcare Inc. earnings to increase by 49.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

CHNG Dividends

Change Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares while 100.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.99%. There are 100.08% institutions holding the Change Healthcare Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.72% of the shares, roughly 59.62 million CHNG shares worth $1.3 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.80% or 21.66 million shares worth $472.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd. With 6.78 million shares estimated at $147.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $129.06 million.