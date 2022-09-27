Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $8.63 changed hands at -$0.58 or -6.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. AZUL’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.92% off its 52-week high of $22.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.12, which suggests the last value was 29.08% up since then. When we look at Azul S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Analysts gave the Azul S.A. (AZUL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AZUL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Azul S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Instantly AZUL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.60 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -6.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.62%, with the 5-day performance at -16.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is -18.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AZUL’s forecast low is $16.50 with $97.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1029.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -91.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Azul S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.36% over the past 6 months, a 39.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Azul S.A. will fall -83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $738.87 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Azul S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $817.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $321.47 million and $450.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 129.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 81.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Azul S.A. earnings to increase by 61.50%.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Azul S.A. shares while 35.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.78%. There are 35.78% institutions holding the Azul S.A. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.65% of the shares, roughly 13.03 million AZUL shares worth $196.13 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 3.82 million shares worth $57.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. With 7.28 million shares estimated at $109.55 million under it, the former controlled 6.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $18.7 million.