Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 3.29 million Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.78M. AYLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -1350.0% off its 52-week high of $14.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AYLA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) trade information

Instantly AYLA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Monday, 09/26/22 subtracted -4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.66%, with the 5-day performance at -18.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) is -38.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AYLA’s forecast low is $6.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -500.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.45% over the past 6 months, a 16.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -33.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $620k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $630k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $761k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 8.60%.

AYLA Dividends

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.29% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 54.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.84%. There are 54.85% institutions holding the Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.85% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million AYLA shares worth $2.35 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.88% or 0.71 million shares worth $2.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 78000.0 shares estimated at $0.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 10596.0 shares worth around $18754.0.